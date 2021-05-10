ILS World Provides Offshore Company Formation Services to Businesses Across the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- A pioneering leader in the financial consultancy industry, ILS World offers company formation services to businesses across the world. All their corporate services adhere to the latest international trading and regulatory standards whilst remaining flexible, confidential and secure for generations. With a wealth of experience and knowledge, their team of company formation accountants ensures their services are tailored to meet the unique financial ambitions of their clients.



Their experienced in-house team also help clients with annual accounts, confirmation statements, and other documents that they need to submit to the regulatory authorities. The agency can assist businesses in providing the best advice on incorporating a business, preparing and filing necessary documents and ensuring clients draw their income in the most tax-efficient way. Individuals looking to form their own offshore businesses can check out ILS World's website.



ILS World is one of the most well-renowned fiduciary management firms in the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base around the globe for its exemplary services and competitive prices. With many years of experience in the field, the firm ensures that the assets and wealth of its clients are well protected and secure.



Talking about their company incorporation services, a representative from the company stated, "Whether your world is onshore, offshore or both, our company formation and management services are far-reaching and accommodate your objectives with confidentiality, greater tax efficiency and cost-effectiveness. We work in partnership with our clients, taking care to ensure our services are tailored to meet their unique financial ambitions. From simple incorporation to elaborate, tax efficient asset protection, our services are consistent and provided by experienced and highly qualified professionals."



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ils.world/

Social Media Profiles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILSWorld1991

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilsworld-/



Contact Details



ILS Fiduciaries (UK) Limited

4th Floor

1 Knightrider Court

St Paul's

London

EC4V 5BJ

Phone: +44 207 623 2288

Fax: +44 207 398 0999