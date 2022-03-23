ILS World Provides Wealth Management Services to High-Net-Worth Clients Across the Globe

St Paul's, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- ILS World, a prominent consulting organisation, provides wealth management services to high-net-worth clients across the globe. Their wealth management service covers financial planning, succession, estate planning, trusts and foundations, private trust companies, family offices and immigration. ILS World create a comprehensive financial plan based on the client's current assets and liabilities as well as future needs. They also create a risk profile for the client so that they can determine the level of risk. After completing an analysis of his current portfolio, they then recommend suitable investment strategies to achieve his objectives and help him reach his financial goals.



Our private client team has dedicated and qualified professionals who have the expertise to advise on the complexities and sensitivities of wealth preservation. They diligently build long-term partnerships by delivering the best service possible. Through their international network of offices, ILS World work with clients to manage property, investment portfolios, passion, and cultural assets.



Talking further about their wealth management services, a representative from the company stated, "ILS creates and professionally manages bespoke, multi-jurisdictional structures to meet individual needs and we have particular expertise in advising on private wealth, succession and estate planning, trusts and foundations, private trust companies, family offices and immigration. ILS is a unique company in the fiduciary sector. As more and more businesses consolidate into large, private equity-owned companies we have taken the decision to remain independent. Our independence is what sets us apart and gives us a unique proposition to offer our clients and intermediaries."



ILS World has become one of the most sought-after fiduciary management firms in the world as a result of its remarkable services. Based on its many years of experience in the sector, the firm ensures that clients' assets and wealth are safely secured. Besides wealth management, the company also offers services like offshore company formation, trading structures, accounting, banking, asset protection, succession and estate planning, family trusts, and more.



About ILS World

ILS World is a global provider of independent fiduciary services to professional advisers, international corporate groups, and private clients. It is a privately owned group of companies, and its directors have a hands-on approach, dealing directly with clients and guaranteeing a high level of service. The company creates bespoke multi-jurisdictional structures to meet the individual personal and commercial needs of its clients including market entry, tax mitigation, asset protection, property ownership, and assisting cross-border business. Their office network includes the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, and Portugal.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ils.world/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILSWorld1991

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ilsworld-/

Contact Details

ILS Fiduciaries (UK) Limited

4th Floor

1 Knightrider Court

St Paul's

London

EC4V 5BJ

Phone: +44 207 623 2288

Fax: +44 207 398 0999