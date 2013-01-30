IM-FABULOUS Now Offers Various Skin Care Products

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- For women looking for effective anti-aging creams, skin correction products and natural makeup, I'M FABULOUS ®brings a variety of skin care products that are Organic, Vegan, Kosher as well as biodegradable. The brand stands against animal cruelty and none of their products are tested on animals.



I'M FABULOUS ® skin care line is the brainchild of Anis Lacerte, who is a celebrated medical aesthetician with over 20 years of experience in the skincare world. “I wanted to create a skin care line that wasn’t just off the shelf creams but something that women can depend upon. In my quest for the right ingredients I have worked extensively with burn survivors, cancer patients, pharmacologists and plastic surgeons and developed the I'M FABULOUS ® products after studying the causes and effects of aging, skin pigmentations and marks as well as microdermabrasion closely. All the products we sell at Anais Corporation are formulated as well as produced in USA at our labs using the highest quality botanicals and raw ingredients”, she stated in an interview.



The I'M FABULOUS ® skincare line from Anais Corporation corrects a variety of skin problems and promises to improve cellular skin function at the intra-cellular level. It reduce photo damage and minimizes signs of premature aging, reduces acne flare-ups and their ugly scars, minimizes hyper-pigmentation. This in turn helps the skin look healthier and far younger. These products counteract the effects of UVA and UVB rays, and do therapeutic work by restoring the skin’s elasticity. They have the ability to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, skin laxity, and sallow complexion and age spots as well as combat Erythema effectively.



“What makes I'M FABULOUS ® special, is that these skincare formulations will penetrate within the surface of the skin and reverse the damage caused by sun exposure and pollution, using a specific dosage and frequency that we have closely tested. Every individual has different skin and we have a wide variety of products that suit all skin types. These aren’t your ordinary over the counter creams and lotions; what we have is professionally formulated skincare line that will address your specific skin issues. This is why we manufacture our creams in very small batches, so that the ingredients stay fresh and hence more potent”, says a senior pharmacist working with Anais Corporation.



I'M FABULOUS ® skin care line promises permanent treatment for skin anomalies by genetically altering the structure of skin cells, making them healthier in a natural way. The products manage to live up to all the promises they make and this is the main reason they are becoming the Number 1 global choice for the treatment for acne, damaged skin, pigments, spots, wrinkles, stretch marks, scars and other such skin ailments. For more information, please visit http://im-fabulous.com/.



