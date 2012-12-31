I'm Feeling It: Darryl Lorenzo Jenkins Releases Book of Inspirational Poems

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- When asked why he wrote his latest book of poetry, Darryl Lorenzo Jenkins makes it clear that he feels truly inspired by God. The proof of this flows with every turn of a page, as readers empower their lives while taking in ‘I’m Feeling it’, the author’s uplifting new book of inspirational poetry.



Official Blurb:



“To the reader, I pray that the Lord enriches your heart with love, joy, peace, and happiness.



I hope that one of these poems will take you to a place far beyond the mind’s ability to travel a place, where peace and harmony will surround your life.



These poems and you will be blessed forever with God’s Grace and Mercy.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book has been very inspirational to me. Mr. Jenkins captures the feelings that we all share when we encounter The Most High God and ALL of his majesty!!! I recommend this book to everyone!! You might be inspired to write your own poems and thoughts about the goodness of God!!!” says Germaine Manly, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Antoinette Williams, was equally as impressed. She said that, “The poems are so rewarding and uplifting. I read one every day and each one I choose has a meaning for that day. I am looking forward to next publication.”



With so much success on his hands, Jenkins has increasing demand for further books. As he explains, he is remaining tight-lipped for now.



“God inspires me each and every day, so there are bound to be more books in the future. However, I am not making any official announcements yet, so watch this space!” says Jenkins.



In the meantime, ‘I’m Feeling It’, published by Outskirts Press, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/10nGEGV



About Darryl Lorenzo Jenkins

Darryl Lorenzo Jenkins attended Union Academy S.D.A. School, Miami Jackson Senior High, Miami Dade College, and ATI Career Training Center. He currently works for the United States Government.