I'm No Expert But…: Single Dad Releases Invaluable Guide to Raising Children

Now, as more and more men find themselves raising children alone, Turner’s new book will come as a saving grace to those unsure of where to start.



In fact, ‘I'M NO EXPERT BUT:This is how you raise a daughter as a single dad: A Guide For All Fathers’ could be one of the most valuable parenting books ever written.



Synopsis:



Being a parent is not an easy job. It takes a lot of planning and patience. This book was written to help fathers understand and overcome the many challenges they will face.



My book offers advice to fathers in my situation and all fathers. It tells how parents/fathers need to be more patient with dealing with Children.



Teach more with words and use physical punishment less, if at all.



As the author explains, his book comes at a time when more and more men are struggling with life as single parents.



“More and more fathers are becoming single parents and there isn't nearly as much help or programs or advice out there for men in this situation,” says Turner.



He continues, “My book is the culmination of many mistakes and many successes. I’ve compiled everything that works, along with a few founding principles, and produced a guide any single dad can use to raise happy, healthy and driven children.”



Critics praise turner for the lengths he has gone to in order to help others.



“I see it as my duty. I’ve been through it and can now make my knowledge and experiences useful for others. It’s a shame nobody has released a book like this before, so I am glad to finally have something on the market,” he adds.



Due to the book’s increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘I'M NO EXPERT BUT:This is how you raise a daughter as a single dad: A Guide For All Fathers’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/12GxMx9



About the Author: Michael L Turner

Author Michael L Turner army vet and former athlete currently working as a bouncer in NYC. Realized shortly after breaking up with his daughter’s mother that the rest of this journey would be traveled without her help began asking questions from the woman in his life about what a girl needs from her father. Through some tough times and a few mistakes he continues to work at it and offers his advice to other fathers.