IM Services Dominator Launches New Internet Marketing Services Website

Medina, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2011 -- IM Services Dominator is pleased to announce the launch of their new comprehensive Website. The internet marketing services provider specializes in the most effective services for internet and client Website marketing including Google Plus 1 delivery, social media, back links, articles, press releases and email services among others.



Website marketing services are critical to the visibility and success of today’s businesses. Unfortunately those looking to increase Website popularity must guard against service providers that utilize black hat methods that result in Website de-listing by Google or closed social media accounts. Avoiding companies that utilize these tactics is one thing, but finding the services provider that exclusively uses white hat methods that don’t compromise a Website is another.



IM Services Dominator is one such Website marketing company. They provide a variety of both standardized and customized packages designed to “promote your Website popularity” at a low price while only utilizing white hat methods. “We have the technical expertise, experience and business integrity to ensure results for the long run,” said an IM Services Dominator representative. Our new Website explains how we make that happen at below industry rates.”



The company offers over 300 targeted Web traffic categories. Social media services include Google +1 delivery to increase client site popularity and ranking. The ability to market Facebook friends by developing a legitimate list of people that want to be friends to the client Website/representative is an art that the internet marketing company has developed for clients as well.



Services for targeted twitter followers delivers real Twitter followers to the clients existing or new account. These are added manually to ensure quality with follower results in hours. They also can provide guaranteed YouTube views to old or new client videos.



Opt-in email services provide targeted email newsletters to verified address recipients that are highly interested in the client Website/services/industry. According to the representative, when done properly, opt-in email programs can produce the highest click-to-sale ratio over any other form of advertising. “Most opt-in email companies will send out the email for you, but cannot guarantee the click-thru rates as we can,” said the representative.



The company offers magazine quality articles written by professional copywriters that can be utilized in a variety of ways for business promotion, product launch or Website SEO such as via backlinks. Unparalleled backlink building services are offered in three segments including high PR Web 2.0 submissions, high PR article submission and social bookmarking of each Web 2.0 & Article Submission.



Their press release services include writing and press release submissions to a large network of news sites, newspapers and publications as well as TV and radio stations. For detailed explanations of internet marketing services, please visit http://www.imservicesdominator.com