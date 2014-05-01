I'm Still Here: New Book Urges Readers to Embrace Eternalness by Following Example of Companion Animals

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- While The Law of Attraction, the idea of an immortal soul and The Power of Intention are not new concepts, their relation to people’s companion animals is seldom explored. In a compelling new book by David W. Hutchings, these core topics are put front-and-center alongside new observations about how companion animals demonstrate their acceptance of these truths.



‘I'm Still Here: Recognizing the Eternalness of Our Companion Animals’ empowers readers to live each and every day knowing that nothing dies and no living thing will ever be gone.



Synopsis:



I’m Still Here is about the way humans approach and relate to the transition of companion animals in and out of earthly, physical form. Within the work is an intentional bringing together of both human voices and the more “silent” voices of the animals who accompany us here.



By seeing the worthiness of their life experiences as equal to ours and allowing a more open spiritual interconnectedness with them, our companion animals are able to participate with us in the work of understanding more clearly that all living things have intentionally chosen to be right here, right now, in this specific time-space reality with glorious purpose.



As the author explains, it is time for humans to turn to their companion animals for inspiration about what true eternity really means.



“Together it is time for us to take a new step toward real, tangible freedom from all that binds us to heartache and feelings of loss. By observing the lives of our companion animals with new clarity and examining their increasingly evolved relationships with us, we benefit from seeing their unique view of eternalness that isn’t clouded by our more complicated thoughts,” says Hutchings.



“By following their example, we can overcome the ‘Eternity Blindness’ that plagues us as a race. My book helps readers discover a new way of looking at the little ones we call "our babies," "our furry children," or any number of other monikers that reveal our real feelings about their place in our lives.”



While a short read, the book acts as a powerful manifesto about Hutchings’ beliefs and gives practical instruction to readers about how to connect, or reconnect, in a more spiritual way with their beloved animal companions as they are inspired to change their own thinking regarding what it means to be eternal.



In the meantime, ‘I'm Still Here: Recognizing the Eternalness of Our Companion Animals’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1iP7HCB.



For more information, visit: http://www.davidhutchingsauthor.com.



About David Hutchings

There is a sign above David Hutchings’ desk that reads, “Write like your dog depends on it.” Under his desk are the offices of his rather hirsute editorial staff: Boots, Greta, Isaac and Hubert. Together, the team has convinced a few people that Hutchings is an award winning journalist, editorial writer and author. He moonlights as a guest lecturer in hopes of one day paying his vet bill in full.