I'm Will: Whimsical Yet Poignant New Novel Encapsulates Angst of Today's High School Culture

Wellesley, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- While 21st century students benefit from new technology, scientifically-proven curriculums and increased cultural integration, students and their parents still have it tough. In his compelling new novel, author William Haylon captures this frustration and takes readers deep into the fraught lives of those trying to navigate the high school system, while juggling its increasing demands and decline in social graces.



‘I’m Will’ is proving to thousands that being a modern-day student or parent just isn’t easy.



Synopsis:



In his parents’ minds, Will was an underachiever. So they decided he should go to an expensive private high school that they couldn’t really afford. They assumed smaller classes and an ostentatious campus would help him overcome his enduring indifference to growing up. Will watched as his father wrote some great essays for his applications.



Still he only got into a single school of the nine to which he applied–off the wait list when another family couldn’t afford the tuition. When Will arrived for his freshman year (or Class IV as the school called it), he quickly recognized he would rather be just about anywhere else.



Over the next four years, he grew a foot, developed a dusting of facial hair, and mostly completed over six hundred nights of homework assignments. Among other things, he also was regularly grounded by his parents for uninspiring grades, was caught cheating, was introduced to alcohol, and had his heart tortured by a lesbian schoolmate with whom he was hopelessly in love.



His final summer of high school is spent living in a monastery in Connecticut and working in Manhattan. As punishment for some of his high school misadventures, Will had to write a thesis about someone he found interesting. He decided to write about himself. The result Is ‘I’m Will’, which shares an introspective glimpse into his struggle to find himself in the confusing and contradictory world of growing up.



As the author explains, his book examines a number of pressing topics that have the potential to blight the lives of students and their parents.



“Readers will learn about growing gender performance gaps, uncertainty of sexuality and spirituality, the stress caused by increasingly competitive school environments and what lengths parents will take to ensure their child stays on top of the game,” says Haylon.



Continuing, “Everything was heavily researched and stays true to current high school demands and cultures. It’s a very illuminating read for adults at all stages of life.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I picked up I'm Will on a Sunday morning and did not put it down again until I read the last page, much to the chagrin of my children and the Sunday newspaper. Suffice to say that I was captivated by Will and the wonderful character development throughout this book,” says C. Casey, reviewing the book on Amazon.



C. Garvey was equally as impressed, adding, “Thoroughly enjoyed Haylon's style of writing - it was a page turner. The characters were likeable, honest and quirky. Aspects of the story created a trip down memory lane for the reader as the character's experiences reminded us of our experiences in high school and making our way in the world. A fun read with a fresh outlook - hope there will be a sequel!”



With its popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to join Will today and embark on their own literary escape.



‘I’m Will’ is available now. For more information, visit: http://www.williamhaylon.com



About the Author

William Haylon graduated from Williams College and Harvard Business School and spent many years as a successful entrepreneur. Now a stay-at-home dad, he lives outside of Boston with his wife and four children. This is his debut novel.