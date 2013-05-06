Ima Bratt Releases New eBook - "Rather Unpleasant CAUTIONARY TALES for Ill-Mannered & Immoderate Children"

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Admittedly, Ima Bratt is no Roald Dahl, Jack Prelutsky, Shel Silverstein or Lemony Snicket; but then those guys ain’t no Ima Bratt either! And it’s probably a good thing because “Ima Bratt Roald Dahl Jack Prelutsky Shel Silverstein Lemony Snicket” would be way too long to put on the cover of a book. And besides that, it would just look plain silly!



So, who in the world is Ima Bratt? In a word Ima Bratt is an enigma. Queried about her elusive persona, Ima confesses that she thinks of herself as “a mystery writer”; not because she writes mysteries per se- but because she is one. When Ima isn’t writing or spying on naughty children, she spends her spare time creating elaborate disguises which she uses to spy on the naughty children that she writes about. Although Miss Bratt was never a child herself, she has encountered plenty of bratty kids in her lifetime, so she is practically an expert in her field. This is her first book (so cut her some slack).



The author is from Sacramento, CA.