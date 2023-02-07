Image-Guided Biopsy Market Is Expected to Reach at High CAGR of 5.49% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Overview:



Image-guided biopsy examines the interior of the body using imaging tools. By placing the needle into the optimal spot, the biopsy allows the medical professional to easily take a sample of the questionable cell. It is recognized as one of the best ways of sample collection since it causes no substantial damage. Because images are necessary to aid needle placement during a biopsy, this method is frequently conducted in one of two locations: the Interventional Radiology (IR) suite utilizing ultrasound (sound waves) or fluoroscopy (X-rays), or the CT room using a CT scanner.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Image-Guided Biopsy Market" is expected to grow at 5.49% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The rise in chronic illnesses such as cancer among the worldwide population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the image-guided biopsy market. Global initiatives by governments and health organisations to enhance illness awareness and boost R&D efforts to improve treatment facilities are hastening the growth of the image-guided biopsy market. The rising demand for less intrusive treatments as a result of variables such as lower risk of damage and improved understanding of the benefits of early diagnosis is beneficial to the image-guided biopsy industry.



Furthermore, the ageing population, increased public knowledge of illnesses and treatment options, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased investment, and rising healthcare costs all benefit the image-guided biopsy market. Additionally, technical advancements and developments are likely to give image-guided biopsy market participants with profitable opportunities during the forecast period.



Restraints:



On the other hand, rising worries regarding the risk of infection associated with the use of aspiration and biopsy needles are expected to stymie the growth of the image-guided biopsy market.



Market Opportunities:



During the projection period, technological advances and innovations provide profitable opportunities for image-guided biopsy market participants.



Covid-19 Impact on Image-Guided Biopsy Market:



The COVID-19 epidemic has had an influence on ordinary healthcare services across the world. Elective surgeries are being drastically curtailed in order to limit infection risk and convert operating rooms into COVID-19 emergency facilities. The great majority of participants cancelled scheduled visits, routine check-ups, or treatment for chronic conditions. To continue elective surgeries, numerous safety measures must be met, such as maintaining sanitation, separating patients before and after surgery, and testing patients for COVID-19 before admission. Delaying normal or preventative checks was acceptable in the early stages of the pandemic, especially when patients used effective telemedicine services. As a result, COVID-19 is likely to have a significant influence on the market for image-guided biopsy.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Image-Guided Biopsy Market is segmented based on Technology, Process, End User and, Region.



By Technology:

- X-Ray

- Ultrasound

- Mammography

- CT

- MRI



By Process:

- Fine Needles

- Core Needles

- Vacuum-assisted Biopsy



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinics

- Research and Academic Institutes



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the major players contributing to the segment's growth are



- Koninklijke Philips N.V

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- GE Healthcare

- Brainlab

- Medtronic

- Olympus Corporation

- Stryker

- Hologic Inc



Regional Analysis:



North America had the biggest revenue share. Rising elderly population, rising cancer prevalence, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased investment, rising healthcare expenditures, product launches and acquisitions by market competitors are some of the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. In the United States, for example, 1,752,735 new cancer cases were recorded in 2019, while 599,589 individuals died from the disease. For every 100,000 people, 439 new instances of cancer and 146 cancer-related fatalities were recorded. In the United States, 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer-related deaths are expected in 2020, for a total of 4,950 new cases and more than 1,600 fatalities every day. As a result, aspiration and biopsy are routinely employed to evaluate the nature of malignancies by extracting and examining a sample of the relevant tissue or fluid. Demand for image-guided biopsies is increasing as governments and medical organizations increase their efforts to provide better diagnostic services in response to increased cancer prevalence.



