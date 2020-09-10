Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Latest published market study on Global Image Guided Navigation Technology Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some are the players that are in coverage of the study are Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (United States), B. Braun (Germany), Fiagon AG (United States), Zimmer Biomet (United States), 7D Surgical (Canada), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Analogic Corporation (United States), Varian Medical Systems, Inc (United States) and Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)



Definition:

Image-guided Navigation technology is the visualization technology and utilization of various medical devices to enhance the surgeon's knowledge and helps them in diagnostic as well as surgical procedures. It helps in the enhancement of surgical and diagnostic procedures by providing the anatomy of the human body in 2D or 3D images in physical forms. In addition, it gives information on bony anatomy, size of any lesion, and positions of critical structures such as the carotid artery and optic nerve. The Growing use of medical imaging modalities for guidance and navigation during a surgical procedure is booming the demand for image-guided Navigation technology in the market.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Involvement of Government In Medical Procedures is the Key Driving Factor of Growth

- Increasing Number of Patients Prone to Suffer from Different Chronic Disorders Is also major Driving Factors Image Guided Navigation Technology



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with the Image-Guided Navigation Technologies



Opportunities

- Increasing Use of Image-Guided Navigation Technology in the field of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery



Basic Segmentation Details

By Type

- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

- Ultrasound Systems

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

- Endoscope

- X-Ray Fluoroscopy

- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT

By Application

- Neurological

- Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)

- Orthopedic (Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement)

- Urology

- Others

To comprehend Global Image Guided Navigation Technology market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Image Guided Navigation Technology market is analyzed across major global regions. Customized study by specific regional or country can be provided, usually client prefers below

- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

