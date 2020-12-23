New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Image Recognition Market Overview 2020 Forecast 2027



The Global Image Recognition Market, released by Reports and Data, is inclusive of the latest information on the global Image Recognition market and its crucial segments and sub-segments. As per the latest research by our team of analysts, the global Image Recognition market is expected to accumulate a staggering revenue share over the forecast duration. The report specializes in studying the business expansion initiatives undertaken by the key market players. Moreover, an in-depth assessment of these players' effective strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, government & corporate deals, brand promotions, and new product launches, has been included in the report.



The latest research report is a compilation of the intelligent market research studies intended to assist the companies and stakeholders engaged in this industry to make informed business decisions. The report holds great significance as it helps readers gain deeper insights into the market's competitive landscape and future scenarios. It is likely to provide the report's buyers with access to some of the most sought-after analytical tools like PESTLE and SWOT analysis. It further offers highly accurate estimations of the Image Recognition market share, CAGR, and market size of key regions and countries over the projected period.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2182



An exclusive component of this report is the COVID-19 impact analysis of the global Image Recognition market. The report offers full coverage of the market scenario, which is drastically impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Apart from bringing about a massive impact on millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has caused severe disruptions to this business sphere. The report, therefore, encompasses the effects of the pandemic on this market, as well as its key segments. Analysts have assessed the future impact of the pandemic on the Image Recognition market, its leading players, distribution channels, and supply chains.



Regional Segmentation:

According to the latest research, the global Image Recognition market comprises several vital regional segments. The regional analysis segment of the report closely examines the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region. The most prominent regions constituting the global market are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)



Competitive Backdrop:

The global Image Recognition industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous leading market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Image Recognition market. These players are highly competitive against one another owing to their wide geographical reach and extensive production facilities. The technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies of these companies have been deeply analyzed in this report.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Google Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Attrasoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Catchoom Technologies Inc., Slyce Inc., LTU Technologies, and Intel Corporation, among others.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2182



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Facial Recognition

Barcode/QR Code Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Software

Services

Hardware



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Augmented Reality

Security & Surveillance

Scanning & Imaging

Image Search

Marketing & Advertising



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Transportation & Logistic

Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/image-recognition-market



Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Image Recognition market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Image Recognition market size

2.2 Latest trends of the Image Recognition market by region

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Image Recognition market key players

3.2 Global Image Recognition size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Image Recognition market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Image Recognition Market by product type

4.1 Global Image Recognition Sales by Product

4.2 Global Image Recognition by Product Revenue



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2182



Thank you for reading our report. To know more details on the report or inquire about its customization, reach out to us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored as per your needs.