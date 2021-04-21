Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Image recognition Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Image recognition industry



The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market.



The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Image recognition market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Image recognition market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline



Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.



Qualitative Analysis:



The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.



Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security and Surveillance

Scanning and Imaging

Augmented Reality

Image Search

Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Object Recognition

QR/ Barcode Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Facial Recognition

Optical Character Recognition



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Automobile & Transportation

Government

Others



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Image recognition market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



The report classifies the global Image recognition market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Image recognition market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Image recognition industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Image recognition market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Image Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Image Recognition Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions



4.2.2.2. Increasing need for image recognition in the automotive industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High installation cost of image recognition solutions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Image Recognition Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Hardware



5.1.2. Software



5.1.3. Services



Chapter 6. Image Recognition Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



6.1.1. Security and Surveillance



6.1.2. Scanning and Imaging



6.1.3. Augmented Reality



6.1.4. Image Search



6.1.5. Marketing and Advertising



Continue…!



