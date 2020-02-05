Image Recognition Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2018-2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Image recognition is used to perform several machine-based visual tasks, which include performing image content search and guiding autonomous robots, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, self-driving cars, and accident avoidance systems, and others. It has numerous applications such as publishing, traffic management, advertising, e-commerce, and security. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and various variables in image with the help of artificial intelligence. Companies are using huge digital data to bring better and niftier facilities to customers.



The global image recognition market is dominated by the key players such as IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.



The report is the combination of various crucial factors, such as market share, size, growth rate, drivers, opportunities, and more that will help the operating players to decide growth strategies and emerge as leaders in the near future.



Drivers: The report offers deep analysis on the major driving factors in the Image Recognition Market for assisting the market players with the management of their production volume, while reducing wastage and complying with the ongoing policies in the industry. Manufacturing companies can effectively manage their resources, set policies for promotion and distribution, and considerably reduce the gap between demand and supply. This will not only help the company growth, but also satisfy large number of customers worldwide and improve their market position.



Trends: The report comprises various ongoing trends and development activities in the market for guiding the industry players with the exact market scenario. This will enable the players to implement more effective strategies and bring more modernized products to satisfy the growing requirements of consumers.



Opportunities: Researchers have provided details on various major opportunities in the Image Recognition Market for the players to explore and gain significant advantage. These opportunities are thoroughly analyzed by the experts and detailed down for the manufacturing companies to track and gain large number of customers.



The market is driven by factors such as ongoing technological advancements in image recognition and rise in demand for image recognition applications in media, retail, and marketing. However, high product cost coupled with image recognition system act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, surge in need for using data analytics is believed to create significant demand for the image recognition market. Besides, rise in adoption of facial recognition access systems as compared to card systems in residences and industries provide opportunities for the growth of the market.



Geographic Segmentation:

Global Image Recognition Market research report also throws light on the market scenario in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. This will guide the players to track potential customers in different regions including information on consumer requirements, spending power of consumer, and product preference. Experts have also detailed down demographic information, such as family, age, gender, and income for providing the exact market scenario and helping them increase clientele and emerge as leaders.



By Deployment Mode

On premise

Cloud



By Component

Hardware

Software

Service



By Technology

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition



By Application

Scanning & Imaging

Security & Surveillance

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Marketing & Advertising



Few Points of TOC :



Chapter: 7: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. OBJECT DETECTION

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country



7.3. QR/BARCODE RECOGNITION

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country



7.4. FACIAL RECOGNITION

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country



7.5. PATTERN RECOGNITION

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country



7.6. OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION

7.6.1. Key market trends

7.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country



Chapter: 8: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. SCANNING & IMAGING

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.4. Market analysis by country



8.3. SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.4. Market analysis by country



8.4. IMAGE SEARCH

8.4.1. Key market trends

8.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.4. Market analysis by country



8.5. AUGMENTED REALITY

8.5.1. Key market trends

8.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.4. Market analysis by country



8.6. MARKETING & ADVERTISING

8.6.1. Key market trends

8.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.4. Market analysis by country



