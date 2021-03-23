Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Image Recognition Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Image Recognition Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Image Recognition Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: Qualcomm Technologies, NEC, Microsoft, IBM, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Honeywell International, Hitachi, Ltd., Slyce,



An image recognition software is defined as the computer program that can easily identify places, writing, objects, people as well as actions in images. This software is used in many applications such as scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, marketing & advertising and others. Increasing demand for security applications in organization is likely to be prime driver for market growth.



Image Recognition Software Market Segmentation: by Application (Scanning & Imaging, Security & Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented Reality, Marketing & Advertising), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others {Gaming and Education}), Component (Hardware, Software, Services {Managed Services, Professional Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services})



Market Trend:

- Technology Acceptance by Various Companies in Various Industries



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Use of Image Recognition Applications across the World

- Increasing Demand for Security Applications in Organization

-



Challenges:

- Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage is Key Challenges for Market Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Image Recognition Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



