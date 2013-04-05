Image Sensors Market Expected to Grow Up to $10.75 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 3.84%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Image Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast (2013 – 2018): By Applications (Healthcare (Endoscopy, Radiology, Ophthalmology), Surveillance, Automobile, Consumer, Defense, Industrial)); Technology (CCD, CMOS, Contact IS, Infrared, X-Ray) And Geography" ,published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the value of image sensor market was $8.00 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach $10.75 billion in 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 3.84% from 2013 to 2018. In terms of volume, the total number of image sensors shipped is estimated to be 1.6 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach 3 billion by 2018.



Image sensors have shown a steady growth off late across different industry verticals. The major applications of these sensors are in the consumer, automotive, surveillance, and medical segments. The largest application of image sensors market is in the consumer segment due to the massive growth in demand for camera-enabled mobile phones and tablets across the globe. These applications mainly use CMOS image sensors due to their lower power consumption, smaller form factor, and faster speeds due to parallel readout and processing. In the past few years, there has been a growing need for security and surveillance cameras especially in public places and offices. The continuous automation of manual processes in factories has also contributed considerably to the increase in demand for image sensors. In the medical segment, there has been a shift towards minimal invasive procedures due to their lesser side-effects and also due to patients preferences.



There are many parameters that can be used to evaluate the performance of an image sensor, including dynamic range, signal-to-noise ratio, and low-light sensitivity. For sensors of comparable types, the signal-to-noise ratio and dynamic range improve as the size increases.



This report, based on the extensive research study on image sensor market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of image sensors for various applications, and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications in terms of both - revenue and shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird eye-view of the complete market with regards to applications of image sensors, with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by technology (CCD, CMOS, Contact Image Sensors), application, and geography. It also profiles more than 15 key image sensor and component manufacturers. The report draws the competitive landscape of Image Sensor Market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors.



