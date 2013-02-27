Imagecare Dental Adds ED4 Machine as Patient Treatment Option

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Imagecare Dental Group now provides same day crowns, inlays and onlays , thanks to the addition of the ED4 Dentist, a machine with a scanning, design and milling system. The latest treatment option enables dentists to use a digital scan of a tooth and create a custom, permanent restoration in a single dental appointment.



The machine eliminates the need for regular dental impressions and the accompanying materials and waiting. A brisk laser scans the tooth at various angles to provide a 3D image, then the ED4 Creates a virtual model of the tooth and surrounding areas in the patient’s mouth.



The scanner sends the data to an interactive design mode and then to a mill via a wired or wireless connection. Imagecare can now produce restorations on site with a touchscreen-controlled system featuring dual-spindles and an automatic tool changer, allowing for automatic bur replacements. A minimum vibration design enables the unit to provide restorations with micron precision. Imagecare manages the entire system via DentaLogic™ software.



“With ED4 Dentist, Imagecare Dental Group can focus on restorations suitable for each patient’s specific requirements and which look totally natural,” says Dr. Steve Thompson, DDS, MAGD.



Restored teeth fit in seamlessly with existing teeth. This makes crowns, inlays and even onlays virtually undetectable. Temporary crowns, for example, are unnecessary because a patient may enjoy a complete restoration in a single visit.



“The machine is the heart of the company’s Same Day Dentistry service,” adds Thompson. In addition to restorations with the innovative system, Imagecare Dental provides a full range of cosmetic dental services including implants, veneers, zoom teeth whitening and wisdom tooth care. It also provides regular cleanings, root canals, TMJ treatment and more.



For more information on services and the new same day treatments with the ED4 Dental device, visit Imagecare Dental Group’s full-service website at: http://www.imagecaredentalgroup.com/plano-same-day-crowns



About Imagecare Dental Group

Imagecare Dental Group, based in Plano, TX, provides a full range of dental services, including same-day restorations. The office employs the latest technology to develop treatments quickly, effortless and permanent.



