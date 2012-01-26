‘Imagine Lifestyles Luxury Rentals’ Allowing Drivers to Experience the Thrill of Auto Racing

Pennsauken Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- At one point or another, most people have imagined themselves behind the wheel of a luxury automobile, racing along the road at top speed.



Now, thanks to Imagine Lifestyles Luxury Rentals of New Jersey, a NJ exotic car rental company based in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, this dream can become a reality.



In early March, the company will feature a special promotion that will allow drivers to pay just $149 for the chance to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi R8 or Mercedes SLS Gullwing and drive 2 thrilling laps around Thunderbolt Racetrack Road Course.



The Imagine Lifestyles of New Jersey Supercar Racetrack event will take place March 1-4 and March 8-11 at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.



Supercar Racetrack Event Location:



NJMP

8000 Dividing Creek Rd.

Millville, NJ 08332



The slogan for the event will be “Drive or Be Driven.”



In addition to completing the 4.5 miles of unforgettable driving, the event will include professional race instructions and classes.



Providing luxury automobile fans with the ultimate in driving experiences is nothing new for the staff at Imagine Lifestyles. Since 2008, the company has provided top major U.S. cities with the hottest, most lavish and most current first-class exotic rental cars that are available. Additionally, they have experienced massive exposure through recent racetrack events attracting over 3000 customers to experience the ride of their life!



From its wide vehicle selection to its chauffeur service and automobile-related events like the one coming up in March, the company prides itself on being the best of the best in exotic car rentals.



“As a client of our New Jersey luxury car rental company, you can expect to receive nothing but professional and outstanding services and offers,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that for people looking for an exotic car rental NJ based Imagine Lifestyles is happy to help.



“Next time you’re in Jersey or for a celebration, ride around in a posh Ferrari, amazing Maserati, or a magnificent Aston Martin.”



For customers who would like to rent a Lamborghini in NJ, or another of the many types of exotic cars that Imagine Lifestyles features, using the website to see what is available is an enjoyable and exciting experience.



The company also services other major US cities; New York residents and travellers, wishing an exotic car rental New York experience may find that attending the New Jersey event is only a short drive away to experience this once in a lifetime event at such a great price.



