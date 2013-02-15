Imagine Pittsburgh Now Acknowledges Ranking of Seegrid as Most Innovative Companies by FAST COMPANY

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Phil Cyner reports in Imagine Pittsburgh that Fast Company magazine released its 2013 list of “Most Innovative Companies” featuring “the businesses whose innovations are having the greatest impacts across their industries and our culture as a whole.” Two Pittsburgh-connected companies made the list – including industrial robot manufacturer Seegrid, which now has both headquarters and manufacturing operations in a former U.S. Airways facility in the Pittsburgh International Airport corridor. The following Q & A is excerpted from an article about Seegrid published last summer in The Pittsburgh Regional Compact Quarterly, an e-newsletter formerly published by the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.



Robotics manufacturer Seegrid, located in the Pittsburgh International Airport corridor, is growing in the Pittsburgh region. Seegrid was co-founded in 2003 by Dr. Hans Moravec and is proud to be among the cutting-edge companies that call Pittsburgh home. The company is a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University and has remained in the Pittsburgh area. Moravec knew the company’s vision-guided technology could play a major role for ground vehicles and would revolutionize the material handling and supply chain industries. They recognized there was a more advanced and efficient way to move product from point A to point B – robots not operators. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, laser, tape or magnet. Seegrid robots optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid’s robots are manufactured exclusively in Pittsburgh and support U.S. manufacturing and warehousing companies, keeping the U.S. at the forefront of innovation and technology.



The Pittsburgh region is home to leading technology corporations and high-tech innovative small businesses. Pittsburgh also houses the world-renowned Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute, from which Seegrid is a spin-off. The company is pleased to be in a region that fosters technology innovation and business growth, while delivering a workforce that is skilled in high-tech manufacturing and engineering. Seegrid is passionate about being a good corporate citizen for Pittsburgh. Supporting education initiatives in science and technology locally allows the company to build a strong future workforce.



Fast Company's annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors leading businesses including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Seegrid along with such rising newcomers as Square, Fab and Tumblr. In additional to this great honor, Seegrid was also ranked in the world’s top 10 most innovative companies in robotics.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



