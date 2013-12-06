Imaging Devices in Canada - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Point-and-shoot cameras continue to lose ground to smartphones, which come with increasingly sophisticated imaging capabilities and allow consumers to share images and videos with family and friends instantly. According to a study by The NDP Group, once equipped with a smartphone, over half of Canadians begin to take more pictures than they did before owning the device, often at the expense of point-and-shoot cameras. For example, 77% of Canadians report that they primarily rely on their...
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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