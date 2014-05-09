Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Imaging Devices in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The growth in the smartphone market is increasingly threatening the growth of imaging devices in South Africa. Each year new mobile phones with multiple features that include video and imaging are being introduced into the market. This is threatening the growth in categories such as digital cameras and HD camcorders. For example, Samsung has introduced smartphones in its Galaxy range which take videos as well as images that closely compete with the quality of standard cameras and camcorders.
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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