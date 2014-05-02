Fast Market Research recommends "Imaging Devices in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Volume sales of imaging devices witnessed a further decline in 2013. Weakening demand for imaging devices was influenced by strong competition from alternative products, particularly smartphones and tablets. Dutch consumers almost always keep their smartphones at hand, thus reducing the need to buy digital imaging devices. The result was an overall sales decrease for both cameras and camcorders. The only exception was HD camcorders.
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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