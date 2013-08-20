Imago Professional Photographers Introduces Classes for Industry-Best Make-Up Application Techniques to Gold Coast Region of Australia

Norman Park, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Imago Professional Photographers , one of the leading professional photography firms in Brisbane, Australia, is now offering make-up application classes to the public in Brisbane. The class will take place in a one-to-one setting and will instruct participants in the latest make-up application practices and products, for more effective photo shoot staging. Instruction will be given by a professional make-up artist with years of experience in cosmetic application for clients in multiple industries.



“We’re excited about the opportunity to offer the public a chance to learn of the most up-to-date methods for make-up application and product usage. Whether they are photography enthusiasts or budding professionals, all class participants will greatly benefit from our event instructor’s extensive experience and knowledge,” said Nicola Hartley, spokesperson for Imago Professional Photographers. “Particularly, our seminar’s exclusivity will offer participants quality personalized attention and hands-on experience for developing more effective cosmetic application skills.”



The Brisbane based makeup classes are structured in a way that everyone can learn quickly and efficiently. Instruction takes place in one-day sessions for two hours, available Tuesday through Saturday. Class participants will be instructed in all facets of cosmetic application, including techniques for quality facial feature enhancement, cosmetic application for enhancing one’s physical appearance in daylight or nighttime, foundation application according to one’s skin characteristics, and blemish concealment, among others. They will also receive a complimentary brush kit for participating.



An initial deposit of $50 is needed for spot reservation. Additionally, classes are also being offered this month at a reduced rate of $190 instead of the class’ usual $250 rate, a net savings rate of 24%.



“In addition to the personal benefits of this class, participants will learn effective cosmetic application techniques they can use for instructing their own clients. This is an ideal stepping stone for those interested in a career involving make-up application and product usage,” continued Hartley. “Already spots are filling up, so booking your appointment well in advance is ideal for guaranteeing instruction time.”



Please call: (07) 3395 5800 to reserve a spot or inquire for more information.



About Imago Professional Photographers

Imago Professional Photographers is one of the leading professional photography firms in Brisbane, meeting the photography needs of local professionals, families, and businesses in multiple industries for over 10 years. The firm’s photography team specializes in capturing the qualities which clients wish to distinguish, and prides itself on its ability to make each photo unique. Photography services are available for commercial needs, professional and personal functions, and portraitures.



Business: Imago Professional Photographers

Contact: Nicola Hartley

Address: 373 Bennetts Road, Norman Park QLD 4170

Phone: (07) 3395 5800

Email: press@commercialphotographersbrisbane.net.au

http://www.commercialphotographersbrisbane.net.au/