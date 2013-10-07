Imago Professional Photographers Introduces New Food Photography Service

Norman Park, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Imago Professional Photographers, a premier professional photography firm in the Brisbane, Queensland metropolitan area, has introduced a new service for food photo shoots. Responding to growing local client demands for esthetically appealing food portrayals, the photography firm now offers this service to clients all throughout the Brisbane metropolitan area.



After a recent demand in the marketplace, Imago Professsional Photographers has recently introduced food photography shoots. Illustrious, vivacious food photo shoots are available for all establishments which use food for their promotions or advertising campaigns, especially establishments such as restaurants, bars, and other businesses in Brisbane's vibrant hospitality industry.



“We're endorsed by our local clients for our creativity, photo shoot staging, and presentation. For food photography photo shoots we focus on capturing images that are enticing, eye-appealing, and mouth watering - our images make you feel like you have the food right in front of you," said Nicola Hartley, spokesperson for Imago Professional Photographers. "Our photo shoots and staging will give you images that are striking and will evoke interest toward your restaurant or business".



While food photography is mostly used for restaurant or a hospitality business promotion or advertisement, other establishments use food photography for effective business posturing and gaining public attention, too, such as wedding planners, food distributors, and businesses which incorporate food as part of their marketing campaigns. For truly effective food photography one needs a good quality lighting scheme and staging set-up to capture the best food imaging possible. One might also investigate unconventional or alternative ways of photographing a scrumptious meal or dessert to stand out from their competitors, methods or staging that require ingenuity or creativity for quality outcomes.



Imago Professional Photographers brings over 10 years of quality expertise and creativity in crafting and then producing quality portfolios that fully capture a client's needs and exceed all creative and professional expectations. Over the years the firm has given industrious creative solutions to the marketing and advertising needs of hundreds of clients in multiple industries. Before beginning any shooting session, the firm's photography team asks their clients of their needs and assesses what they need for effective marketing outcomes. They then craft an effective, vibrant photo shoot that caters to those needs and that captures their clients' brand and values in a positive light.



Clients who choose to use Imago Professional Photographers' savvy, quality-driven services will have a range of photo shooting options from which to choose. Imago Professional Photographers always makes sure each photo it takes is unique, ensuring that its clients have a diverse portfolio for their viewing. If needed or applicable, the firm will also draft creative solutions that incorporate the rich environs of Australia to capture the truly perfect portfolio.



Clients who seek the right balance of expertise, creativity, and sensitivity to their artistic needs can visit Imago Professional Photographers' website listed above or call the listed number for more details. On the website, they will find information on other services, including a wide range of commercial photography services, portraiture options to capture memorable life moments, and make-up classes for imparting knowledge of best make-up application practices.



About Imago Professional Photographers

Imago Professional Photographers have over 10 years experience taking professional photo's for Brisbane and Gold Coast clients. The company specializes in both commercial and portrait photo shoots and have recently seen a demand in the market for food photography for restaurants, catering and function business owners. For full details on the range of services available to locals in South East Queensland the owners encourage you to visit their website or phone to discuss your specific photo requirements.



Business: Imago Professional Photographers

Contact: Nicola Hartley

Address: 373 Bennetts Road, Norman Park QLD 4170, Australia

Phone: (07) 3395 5800

Email: press@commercialphotographersbrisbane.net.au

Website: http://www.commercialphotographersbrisbane.net.au/