IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at IMARA Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain IMARA Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Boston, MA based IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. On or around March 11, 2020, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 4,700,000 shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share.



On March 5, 2021, IMARA Inc. reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which included a net loss of $49.2 million, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million for the prior year.



Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) declined to as low as $8.49 per share on March 5, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.