Imark Infotech Company Releases Official Retraction to a Press Release Sent out on June 21, 2013

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Imark Infotech, a company that is based in India, has just released a retraction to an inaccurate press release that was released on June 21, 2013. The press release, which went viral in a matter of hours, concerned the Empower Reality Show, and contained incorrect information about the relationship between the Empower Network and the show.



The press release stated that the Empower Network had launched a brand new reality television show—the first ever-show of its kind to focus on multi-level marketing. While the press release claimed that a “spokesperson for Empower Network” made this statement, there was actually no official statement of this kind made by anyone from the Empower Network, and the information about the show was incorrect.



Since the launch of the press release in late June, Imark Infotech, a third party marketing company, came forward with an official statement that they had published the article based on a misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the content that was written on the Empower Reality Show website.



A spokesperson from the Imark Infotech company recently stated that “His team had become aware of the Empower Reality Show and wanted to promote it in hopes of landing a new contract, but had misread the details and accidentally published information that was not accurate.”



The spokesperson also stated that he was apologizing for “any problems that the press release caused either the Empower Network or Raven Starre, the host of the Empower Reality Show.” He added that Ms. Starre had never approved the press release, nor was she asked by the Empower Network to host a reality show.



About Imark Infotech

Imark Infotech is a professional internet marketing company located in Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, Chandigarh. The company’s professional team has years of experience with SEO, Online Marketing and Web Development. Imark Infotech uses innovative techniques, ever-changing best practices, and proper due diligence to make sure their clients are satisfied with the results. For more information, please visit http://www.imarkinfotech.org