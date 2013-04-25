IMBA Marketing Announces Bespoke Guest Posting Service

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- IMBA Marketing is an online marketing company which researches and carries out content marketing strategies. Part of this is their guest posting service which brings engaging content to companies audiences. IMBA Marketing have successfully been carrying out guest posting for some time now but of only recently released their bespoke service.



The UK based company has a skilled team of SEO experts and content authors that have built a portfolio of hundreds of satisfied customers. The simplicity in what they offer lets businesses owners relax and not have to worry about their online marketing. They cover various services, from copy writing to email marketing. They have specialists devoted to getting client’s websites to the top of search engines.



Based in Chester, UK, they strive to give customers the best experience with their SEO services and even promote an ROI policy. This is to guarantee that the investment spent using IMBA Marketing by clients is regained by using their services. They believe that this is what makes their business stand out from the rest.



What really seems to be the key to their success is the bespoke tailoring to accommodate their clients. They want to understand their clients business so they can give them the best service possible. This includes having niche specific expert writers in many niches so they can create engaging and helpful content. This is what helps them offer a superior quality guest posting service .



IMBA Marketing also strongly believe in other services such as ORM, a service that they offer to help to drive positive reviews to your business through web services such as the Review Centre, Google Places, Yellow Pages and more. These services are also extremely affordable and specifically, this has been proven to boost sales with up to 70% of customers looking for reviews before buying any specific product. IMBA Marketing SEO services ensure full visibility for the client’s customers, thus bringing in more sales and marketing without running large costs. Finally, their citation creation service shall be released soon as is included their ever-growing expansion of services.



Contact:

Email: contact@imbamarketing.com

Web: http://www.imbamarketing.com/