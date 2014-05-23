imBasse Announces the Launch of Pinterest Marketing Made Easy

Hordaland, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- imBasse, an established leader in social media marketing, today announced the the debut of the Pinterest Marketing Made Easy, an in-depth step-by-step Pinterest training system.



According to imBasse Director of Operations Basse Im, the Pinterest Marketing Made Easy service will be available for purchase on 19 May 2014 and will be available online at http://imbasse.com/special/



"We are very excited to get this Pinterest product to the market," said Im. "We are very confident that this is the best Pinterest marketing product on the market today and we feel that consumers will agree with us."



More About imBasse

Founded in 2011, imBasse has helped many businesses and consumers with social media marketing. The company's mission statement is "to give everyone the chance to get what they want most". To learn more about imBasse, you can visit them online at http://imbasse.com



CONTACT INFORMATION

imBasse

Attention: Basse Im

Lyngbo¸

142, Hordaland Bergen

Phone: 97948959

Website: http://imbasse.com

Email: snyren@gmail.com