IMC Optical Offers State-of-the-Art DVD Duplication and Replication Services for 50,000-Plus Customers

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- In recent years, the popularity of DVD duplication has really taken off. As more and more companies and individuals realize the ease of presenting information in disc form, it has become more common for clients to receive a movie or film filled with facts about a company, or staff members to get their own copy of a power point presentation during a meeting, among other things.



But although duplicating, or “burning” one or two discs at home is not that hard to do, companies that require a hundred, five hundred, or even more DVDs probably cannot handle copying discs of that number on their own.



A company in particular that has received a lot of attention lately for its state-of-the-art DVD duplication and replication services, International Media Corporation brings over 25 years of media manufacturing experience to its clients, and is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



“We provide a full range of world-class reproduction services to the commercial and consumer markets,” it explained on the website, adding that over the years, over 50,000 customers have relied on the company to make their DVD duplication project a success.



“The goal of IMC is to provide a competitive mix of integrated solutions in the optical replication, authoring, design, printing and packaging industry. We deliver state-of-the-art DVD duplication and replication and that enables you to always have the most current capabilities in a rapidly changing technology.”



The website is filled with helpful information that is useful for clients who are unsure about what “burning” DVDs means. It explains the different types of services offered, including how customers who need a lower volume—or under 500 discs—or a shorter turnaround time will typically utilize something called short run DVD duplication process. This type of duplication process can often be completed and shipped in as little as 24 hours.



Using the company’s website is easy, and includes information about daily specials, pricing, and what services are offered, as well as outstanding and personalized customer service. As a bonus, IMC Optical only uses secure locking hubs in their DVDs which are a welcome feature for people who have had to deal with DVDs floating around inside their cases and getting damaged.



About IMC Optical:

IMC Optical is a worldwide leader in DVD duplication and has its headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. It has been in the disc business since 1996 and started in the VHS duplication industry in 1985. The company is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality reproductions, on-time delivery, bottom-line pricing and impeccable service. For more information on IMC Optical, please visit the official IMC Optical website http://www.IMCOptical.com for more details and special promotional pricing.