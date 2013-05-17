IMDHA Hypnosis Education Conference Keynote Speaker Promotes Cooperation Between Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practitioners

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Hypnotherapy has been proven safe and effective for a variety of medical and dental issues in over 2,000 peer-reviewed clinical studies. Yet this complementary healing methodology has been misunderstood, underutilized and even ignored by many “mainstream” licensed practitioners such as physicians, nurses, dentists, and mental health professionals.



The International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association® aims to improve the image and utilization of medical and dental hypnotherapy, in part, by organizing the Hypno Expo, one of the largest hypnosis training events in the world. “The keynote speaker for our 2013 event, Dr. Bruce N. Eimer, Ph.D., ABPP, offers a preview of what can be accomplished when licensed professionals pursue hypnotherapy training to complement their standard education,” says Robert Otto, the IMDHA’s president and CEO. Eimer, a licensed clinical psychologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Cognitive and Behavioral Psychology is also a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, the organization founded by legendary hypnotherapist Milton Erickson.



In this keynote talk, Dr. Eimer will discuss about how the hypnotherapy profession, which does not require licensure in most U.S. states, can build bridges of understanding with medical and dental professionals whose licensure typically requires years of college-level study.



In his own private practice, located outside of Philadelphia, Dr. Eimer combines hypnosis with cognitive behavior therapy to help his clients stop smoking, lose weight, eliminate phobias, overcome depression and manage stress, and change unwanted behaviors. He is the author of several books, including Hypnotize Yourself Out Of Pain Now! A Powerful, User-Friendly Program for Anyone Searching for Immediate Pain Relief, Brief Cognitive Hypnosis: Facilitating the Change of Dysfunctional Behavior, and Ideomotor Signals for Rapid Hypnoanalysis: A How-To Manual.



Dr. Eimer will outline his views about the essential elements for basic, intermediate, and advanced professional hypnotherapy training and professional hypnotherapy continuing education for all primary helping professions.



He will also discuss the value of utilizing one's personal and professional life experience in developing one's skills and personal style as a professional hypnotherapist. Advanced degrees and certificates are no guarantee of competence or of good training, according to Dr. Eimer. He believes that proper training, depth of clinical and life experiences, and the right attitude constitute the best bet of clinical competence and effectiveness as a hypnosis and hypnotherapy practitioner.



About the Hypno Expo

The IMDHA’s annual Hypno Expo training event and conference attracts hundreds of complementary medicine professionals, trainers and students to learn the latest in medical and dental hypnosis techniques and applications. The Hypno Expo is scheduled for May 15 - 21 at the Daytona Beach Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will also be streamed live online for registered guests. For more information about the Hypno Expo, visit IMDHA.com or call 570-869-1021.



About the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association®

The IMDHA is an interdisciplinary organization whose membership includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, doctors, nurses, dentists as well as teachers, addictions counselors, priests, ministers and many different types of therapists. The organization aims to further the knowledge, understanding, and application of hypnosis in complementary healthcare; to encourage research and scientific publication in the field of hypnosis, and to provide a professional community for those complementary healthcare professionals, therapists and researchers who use hypnosis in their work.



IMDHA is designed to be a referral service of certified members to healthcare providers as well as the general public. Therefore, membership is restricted to professionals who have graduated from an approved school of hypnotherapy, and completed the IMDHA’s minimum educational requirements. Members must earn 30 continuing education hours each year to maintain membership.