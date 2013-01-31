IMET Corporation Is Now Available to Develop and Manufacture New Ideas in 2013

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- IMET Corporation builds success by developing new products and engineering concepts that come to life. With a “get it right the first time” mind state, IMET Corporation can produce the design, electronics engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly -- even contract manufacturing. These resources are available to develop and manufacture existing or new products in 2013.



Tom Krol, president, regards IMET as an “incubator” for new products by established companies as well as those from future entrepreneurs. Many of the latter seek government grants that fund new products with possible sociological benefits that could also contribute to economic recovery. One successful example is the “StreetLight™” – a cane with a powerful built-in LED bulb that lights the way for visually impaired pedestrians and seniors who have a tendency to fall.



IMET Corporation’s team of 7 engineers and their support staff have helped numerous ideas become reality. Starting with product conceptualization by their industrial design affiliate, the mechanical and electrical engineering team then advances the product to prototyping and preproduction stages. The company’s 15,000 sq. ft. building houses two automated printed circuit board assembly lines, serving as a total or partial contract resource from design to full production of the end product.



Testimonial from an IMET Corporation Client:



"My experience with IMET has just been excellent. Here is a company that is willing to take the extra step to work with a client during the design process. Projects have always been completed on time and in a very professional manner. I have found the personnel at IMET to be very professional, informative and pleasant to work with." - Ellis Lauman, Director of Electrical Engineering and Software Development of Numonics Corporation.



About IMET Corporation

The IMET Corporation provides their clients with all-inclusive product development solutions that bring ideas to a reality. IMET’s combination of services allows their clients to utilize IMET as a single point of contact for all aspects that range from manufacturing to industrial design. The IMET Corporation utilizes the skills of their staff specialists to develop the best design solutions that are uniquely innovative and marketable.



For more information visit http://www.imetcorporation.com