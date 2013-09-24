IMET Earns National Recognition After Being Named to 'Inc. 5000' List

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- IMET, an electronics assembly and contract manufacturer in Southampton, PA is now one of the fastest-growing companies in America after they were named to the Inc. 5000 list. Inc. magazine annually features the fastest growing private companies in the country, and IMET Corporation was positioned within the top 3,000 firms while landing No. 91 in the top 100 Pennsylvania companies and took home No. 75 in the Philadelphia Metro area.



Under the management of CEO Tom Krol, the company has grown 113 percent in the past three years, expanding from 12 to 25 employees in that time span. Their cost-effective manufacturing usually results in greater savings than outsourcing overseas which has helped increase revenue by almost $1.5 million from 2009-2012.



IMET Corporation and its team of engineers also develop products to modify, create, or improve an existing design. They provide industrial design, electrical and mechanical engineering, and prototypes. Utilizing Automatic Optical Inspection and x-ray imaging, the team at IMET Corporation provides defect-free electronics for circuit board assembly.



They possess three high-tech automated electronic assembly lines with both semi- and fully automatic printers and pick and place machines capable of placement speeds to 10,500 components per hour. Their PCB assembly has proven to be reliable in the product development and they test to ensure the product is able to perform under adverse conditions. The engineers work for quick turnaround times for their clients and will provide their services to prototype either a specific piece of the design or the full product.



For more information on the services that enabled IMET Corporation to land in the top-3000 fastest growing private companies in the country, or to inquire about the electrical products they develop and modify, please call 866-435-4907 or visit their website today.



About IMET Corporation

Established in 2000, IMET has served numerous OEMs with a full range of product development services, including design, electronics engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly and contract manufacturing. Its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in suburban Philadelphia is staffed by seven engineers and support personnel who manage three automated PCB assembly lines and accompanying inspection and work stations. Industries served include medical equipment, automotive, military and aerospace, as well as consumer products ranging from electronic toys and games to multi-application interactive devices. Contact: IMET Corp., 505 Keystone Rd., Unit E, Southampton, PA 18966 267-288-5330 fax: 267-288-5493. Web: http://www.imetcorporation.com.