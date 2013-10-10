IMET Hosts Students Who Only Expected a Boring Company Tour

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- When a busload of students from Eisenhower Science & Technology Leadership Academy arrived at IMET’s front door the morning of October 2, its 30 passengers expected nothing more than another boring plant tour. Little did those 12 to 13-year-olds from this Norristown, PA charter school know they were in for a real surprise. After donning electrostatic-proof lab coats, they learned of the numerous rewarding career opportunities in electronics contract manufacturing. They were then divided into two rotating groups – one portion getting introduced to IMET’s vast array of automated and robotic machinery used in contract electronics manufacturing, while the others remained behind to test their skills on a new and remarkable pinball game: “Wizard of Oz”, with the sights, sounds and songs of the original movie. The amusement device houses 56 printed circuit boards assembled in IMET’s 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Southampton, PA. The kids couldn’t get enough of The Wizard – that is, until the pizzas arrived. All agreed it was their best school tour ever.



The tour was arranged by Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center in celebration of National Manufacturing Day. Joe Houldin, founder and CEO of DVIRC, maintains that one of the greatest challenges faced by U.S. manufacturing is the gap between the opportunities available and the current workforce. “The industry is saying we need people and we will pay people very well,” he states, “but we’re struggling with the quality and kind of education currently being taught. The challenge is that schools are not producing students with technically applied skills. As manufacturing technology advances, the entry-level positions now require more skills, making the bottom rung of the ladder much higher than it’s ever been. The student tour of IMET’s contract electronics manufacturing facilities gave students the opportunity to learn more about high-tech manufacturing and the career paths now available to them.”



About IMET Corporation

Established in 2000, IMET has served numerous OEMs with a full range of product development services, including design, electronics engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly and electronics contract manufacturing. Its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in suburban Philadelphia is staffed by seven engineers and support personnel who manage three automated PCB assembly lines and accompanying inspection and work stations. Industries served include medical equipment, automotive, military and aerospace, as well as consumer products ranging from electronic toys and games to multi-application interactive devices. Contact: IMET Corp., 505 Keystone Rd., Unit E, Southampton, PA 18966 267-288-5330 fax: 267-288-5493. E-mail: imet@imetcorporation.com. Web: www.imetcorporation.com.