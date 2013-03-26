IMET Introduces a Rare Senior Engineer, One Who Thinks Like a Businessman

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- IMET clients will be more than mildly amazed when meeting Eric Krieg for the first time. It’s because they’ve never encountered a Senior Product Development Engineer who’s as concerned with the control of new product development and its costs, as he is with its utility and performance.



“Eric is that vary rare breed of engineer who thinks like a businessman,” cites IMET President/CEO Tom Krol. “Not only is he deeply involved in the manufacturing projections, he is also thinking in terms of extending capabilities and life cycles – all in effort to create the widest possible marketability and fastest payback for our customers’ new products.”



Groundbreaking viewpoints are nothing new to Eric. An Ohio-born third-generation engineer and graduate of Lafayette University, his unique perspectives have resulted in the development of data recovery systems from satellites, and more recently, from the now-famous Mars Rover vehicle. He has also worked on avionics instrumentation and computer protocols for communications between man and machines. “We are proud to have Eric on board and look forward to having him add to his achievements,” says Mr. Krol.



About IMET, The Company That Builds Success

IMET Corporation transforms new product concepts into reality by providing all-inclusive or a la carte product development solutions. Its full range of services includes contract manufacturing -- especially PCB assembly – as well as emphasis on electronics engineering during the product development stage. Utilizing the skills and specialties of an in-house staff of 7 engineers, IMET is uniquely positioned to “build success” for its clients by producing their products with a focus on marketability. For details, visit http://www.imetcorporation.com