IMET Now Offering Product Development to Those Businesses Who Have Recently Shifted Back to Manufacturing in the U.S.

In the 1990's and beyond, the one glaring factor that greatly influenced U.S. high-tech companies to move their manufacturing to China was significantly lower costs. So great was the dollar differential between "Made in the U.S.A." vs. "Made in China" that the obvious flaws in this arrangement – excessive freight costs, uncertain deliveries and weakened security – could be ignored. Back then there was no patriotic fervor to keep business here: the economy was booming and employment was strong enough to eliminate concerns about the rehiring of furloughed workers. However, in the past five years, there's been a gradual shift in the conditions that originally fueled the "China Syndrome." For this reason, IMET is now offering their product development services to those businesses that have recently shifted back to manufacturing their products in the Unites States.



In China, wages and working conditions have now improved to a point where the cost differential of manufactured goods has narrowed. Meanwhile, the recession-caused high unemployment rate stateside has forced the US government to grant incentives to promote hiring though at less-attractive wages.



This improved profitability climate has many U.S. businesses bringing their manufacturing back home. But many of these same companies are shying away from restarting their costly manufacturing engines. Instead, they are shifting production to stateside contract manufacturers who offer exceptional quality control, product security and fixed costs, allowing companies to concentrate on product development and building demand through marketing. This becomes a win/win situation – for the companies and for their manufacturing sources. IMET Corporation is among the latter, and their exponential growth over the past four years has borne out the validity of this new reality in U.S. business.



About IMET, The Company That Builds Success

IMET Corporation transforms new product concepts into reality by providing all-inclusive or a la carte product development solutions. Their full range of services includes contract manufacturing -- especially PCB assembly – as well as emphasis on electronics engineering during the product development stage. Utilizing the skills and specialties of an in-house staff of 7 engineers, IMET is uniquely positioned to “build success” for its clients by producing their products with a focus on marketability. For details, visit http://www.imetcorporation.com