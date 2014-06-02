Imet Receives Another Honor: Named Finalist in Pa. Governor's Impact Awards

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Please overlook the fact that IMET’s CEO and Founder Tom Krol seems to be walking on air these days. That’s because he has every reason to be proud of the honors recently bestowed on his company by national, statewide and municipal organizations.



Over the past 12 months, IMET, the contract manufacturer specializing in printed circuit board assembly, has garnered recognition from INC. Magazine by being named to its prestigious INC.5000 list. His company was also cited from hundreds of entrants as “2014 Manufacturer of the Year” by The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and most recently, made it as a finalist in the 2014 Pennsylvania Governor’s “Impact Awards.”



“The recognition is nice and the plaques make great additions to our reception area and employee lunchroom walls,” reflects the CEO. “But what counts most are the purchase orders we receive from prospects within our industry that know and come to us for circuit board assembly, product design, development and the electronic engineering services that we provide.”



Mr. Krol also credits much of IMET’s success to his company’s ability to migrate from design to prototyping to contract manufacturing -- made possible by an employee team with diverse skills and high-tech automated equipment that delivers ultra-accuracy and speed. “This is especially true of the fully automated printed circuit board assembly equipment we recently purchased, which has already tripled our production capacity.“



About IMET Corporation

IMET Corporation offers clients comprehensive product development solutions that bring concepts to reality. Our blend of services allows clients to utilize us as a single point of contact for all aspects ranging from electronics engineering, circuit board design and printed circuit board assembly. IMET Corporation leverages the skills of staff specialists to develop aesthetic, functional and cost-effective design solutions that are both innovative and marketable. From new concepts to redesign, IMET is committed to providing turnkey services through a proven process tailored to the requirements of client’s specific business goals. For more information, visit http://www.imetcorporation.com or call 866-435-4907.