IMET'S QC Leader Loves Being "Chairman of the Board"

Southampton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Ask Glendalys Pedraza why she’s delighted with being the Quality Control Leader of IMET’s contract manufacturing facility and a person will likely to be barraged with answers. “Where else is there an opportunity that’s this interesting, important and challenging?” she’ll say. “Here’s where I serve as the chief detective and final gatekeeper of the multitude of PCBs that we routinely inspect daily. So in a way, I guess you could call me ‘Chairwoman of the Board’.”



Even today’s most advanced printers, placers and reflow ovens are prone to an occasional error, due to a misplaced part or minor glitch. However, every circuit board assembly turned out by IMET is subject to intense scrutiny by Glendalys and her trusty equipment team consisting of Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) and X-Ray (for BGAs) plus her omnipresent microscope. Once this escape-proof net identifies a defect, Glendalys relegates the board to rework and/or repair. Only after she conducts a second inspection and ascertains that the specified changes were made, will she pronounce the board perfect and o.k. for shipment.



“Those rigorous QC standards assure our customers that their IMET printed circuit assembly will have zero defects to maintain optimal performance throughout an extended lifespan,” states CEO Tom Krol. “Glendalys has been of major importance in making this happen, but of course, our automated equipment also deserves credit,” he said, citing IMET’s recently acquired AOI system that achieves fast, accurate first article inspection of both solder quality and component placements at a rapid scanning rate of 50 cm2/sec.



A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Glendalys studied basic electronics at the University of Puerto Rico and soon afterward moved to the U.S. mainland in 2004. She is the recipient of highest honors at ITT Technical Institute where she studies Computer and Electronics Engineering Technology. Additional recognitions are IPC 610 certification and trainer status in J-STD 01. Her background includes senior quality management positions in at Mini Circuits Labs, Brooklyn, NY; American Aerospace Controls, Inc., Farmingdale, NY; Artemis, Inc., Hauppauge, NY, and Finisar, Horsham, PA.



About IMET Corporation

Established in 2000, IMET has served numerous OEMs with a full range of product development services, including design, electronics engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly and contract manufacturing. Its 15,000 sq. ft. facility in suburban Philadelphia is staffed by seven engineers and support personnel who manage three automated PCB assembly lines and accompanying inspection and work stations. Industries served include medical equipment, automotive, military and aerospace, as well as consumer products ranging from electronic toys and games to multi-application interactive devices. Contact: IMET Corp., 505 Keystone Rd., Unit E, Southampton, PA 18966 267-288-5330 fax: 267-288-5493. E-mail: imet@imetcorporation.com. Web: www.imetcorporation.com