IMGlobal Celebrates Malcolm Wallace Reaching National Community Director Status

Surfers Paradise, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- In an incredible story and against all odds, Malcolm Wallace reached National Community Director Status within the IMGlobal co-operative community, in just 10 short days from the beaches of Phuket Thailand. Banking over $21,534 online with a run down laptop, limited online marketing experience and a dodgy Internet connection, Malcolm is making the most of the 21st Century.



Malcolm Wallace is no stranger to success offline, having risen to the top in 4 direct sales companies and being responsible for creating teams doing hundred of millions of dollars in turnover. In fact this world travelled entrepreneur has earned and lost over $30, 000,000 in his short but impactful lifetime. As we all know however life is full of ups and downs, and during one of those downs Malcolm found himself in troubled waters.



After being run into the ground by a series of misfortunate events, this enlightened entrepreneur was not willing to do yet another venture where he would reach success, but his team would not follow.



Malcolm Wallace is a man of true abundance, service driven leadership and it is that abundance that drew him to the vision and mission of the IMGlobal community.



Malcolm knew that he had to evolve, he had to be on the next advertising and marketing trend, so he led the charge in the IMGlobal VIP beta launch and within 10 short days went form broke to over $2100 in income and soon after over $21,534. Not bad for a non-tech savvy unemployed beach bum in Phuket Thailand.



“I knew it was time to change and get ahead of the next advertising revolution, the online gold rush. IMGlobal has taught me, to know how far ahead I am in the online business world, and I have the best in what the whole online community is wanting to know: how to generate leads and make money online”



Malcolm Wallace, National Community Director at IMGlobal



Malcolm Wallace was one of the first and fastest in IMGlobal history to reach the coveted status of National Community Director and not by calling on his previous successes but by following the simple success system that the IMGlobal community teaches.



About IMGlobal

IMGlobal is an innovative Digital marketing and Advertising company based on the glistening beaches of Surfers Paradise, Australia. Being a new age co-operative, IMGlobal offers value pricing for everything Businessowners need in the 21st century to stand out from the crowd and generate leads, sales and Profits online. With a range of innovative products and services for Traditional Business owners, Home Business owners and those who wish to learn how to make money online. IMGlobal is a one-stop shop for all Online marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing and lead generation needs and enables co-operative members to share in 100% of the company profits. For more information go to https://IMGlobal.me



Media Contact:

IMGlobal Digital Media

Sasha Rolland

Level 13, 50 Cavill Ave

Surfers Paradise

Qld Australia

Email :SashaR@imglobal.me

Phone:+617 5635 4333