Imitate Modern: POPPED Exhibition Showcases World's Most Iconic Figures: 14th August to 21st September 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The POPPED exhibition showcased the work of various emerging artists who are part of London’s Imitate Modern gallery. Held 14th August to 21st September 2013, the event featured numerous works of art as a tribute to pop culture by representing the world’s most iconic figures. Paintings, photographs, pencil work, and crafted sculpture were featured to reflect humanity’s obsession with fame, vanity, and glamour.



Artist featured at the exhibition were Lukas Avalon, a Monaco-based artist who incorporates iconic women of the past and present into his work. Using vivid color and various textures, he captures recording artists from Jay-Z to David Bowie. Tyler Shields, capturing the essence of the Birkin bag in photography, and Romero Britto’s portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were featured as well.



In addition, artists Day-z and Mason Storm were represented at POPPED. Storm’s humorous, memorable sculptures cover a range of aspects of modern society. Together, all of the artists represented at the event provided a collective view of popular culture. The intention was to provide a diverse perspective and spark conversation. Both emerging and established artists were featured.



Imitate Modern has held a number of exhibitions in addition to POPPED. Recent showcases have included Tyler Shields Submerged, Artist Unknown Almost There, Proudlock’s Carnival ’78, and Print Show No Imitation, among many others. Its physical gallery is a two-level facility off Marylebone High Street in London, open to the public and during monthly exhibitions.



For more information on Imitate Modern and recent and future expositions, visit the gallery’s website at http://imitatemodern.com



About Imitate Modern

Based in London, Imitate Modern is an art gallery featuring the work of emerging and established artists. It has collected contemporary art for over 20 years and now features a two-level gallery holding monthly exhibitions. From paintings to sculpture, silkscreens to photography, the gallery provides a diverse array of options to help clients to build collections and to provide an engaging way to enjoy art.



Gallery Manager Riia Carnegie

Gallery Enquiries info@imitatemodern.com



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Gallery Opening Times

Monday – Friday 10am – 6pm

Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday By Appointment Only