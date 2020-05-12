"ImLockbox," a New Smart Home Bluetooth Device, Launches on Kickstarter!

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- ImLockbox, a new Bluetooth smart home lockbox, was designed to be the next-generation lockbox for buyers, sellers, renters, real estate agents, contractors, guests, hosts, and so many more. A smart lockbox that features a password and remote access features, ImLockbox comes with a companion application that provides 24-hour access logs and flexible management functions. Eliminating the need to copy extra keys or change locks, ImLockbox uses 128-bit encryption technology to provide safe and convenient access to keys and properties, including rental units, condominiums, or shared spaces.



With a dynamic password feature, property owners can issue digital access remotely via the ImLockbox application. Based on a smart time algorithm that synchronizes between the app and lockbox, owners can generate and send passwords to property guests, friends, family, or maintenance workers, which will grant either permanent or time-constrained access to the lockbox and property's keys.



Facilitating convenient key exchanges remotely, at any time, is being made easy with ImLockbox. A modern solution for the digital age, ImLockbox is expected to release in early July 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/imlockbox/imlockbox-bluetooth-lockbox-smart-home-door-entry



Supporters around the world can back ImLockbox by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as US$ 1. But for a pledge of US$ 59 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including an ImLockbox at special early-bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About ImLockbox

ImLockbox is a new Bluetooth lockbox that makes it easier to exchange keys and keep essentials accessible. Designed for buyers, sellers, renters, real estate agents, contractors, guests, hosts, and so many more, ImLockbox eliminates the need for extra keys or lock changes while maintained safety and convenience.



