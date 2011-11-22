Immigration Agenda Heats up at Year’s End According to Immigration Law Firm Azhar & Azhar

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- The close of 2011 is proving to be a busy time for the law office of Azhar & Azhar, PLLC. The firm of experienced Immigration lawyers in Dallas Texas is closely monitoring two major visa filing deadlines affecting thousands. Simultaneously, the firm has recently won several permanent residency and deportation cases. The immigration law firm specializes in handling the full spectrum of immigration cases including family and employment-based immigration as well as deportation defense.



On November 5, 2011, registration closed for the Diversity Immigration Visa (DV) program for 2013. Mid-December will likely conclude the awarding of the few remaining H-1B Visas of the total 65,000 available for the year. The 2013 DV program enables 50,000 qualified applicants to immigrate to the United States based on their education and/or work-related experience. The H-1B Visa program enables U.S. employers to hire highly educated foreign professional workers for “specialty occupations.”



In addition to representing hundreds of clients in federal immigration courts across the country, the immigration lawyers of Azhar & Azhar, PLLC also advise companies on proper Department of Labor procedures and guidelines for labor certification filings. “Regardless of the impact on our individual and corporate clients, the DV lottery and H-1B are important cornerstones of current immigration policy,” said firm partner Furqan Sunny Azhar. “Bringing uniquely skilled workers to the U.S. benefits the country as a whole.”



As immigration lawyers in Dallas, the firm also represents individuals and companies in the areas of federal employment discrimination, contracts, general federal litigation, EB1-EB3 and family-sponsored immigration. In just the last two months, the firm has won several family- related residency cases. These included securing permanent residency for clients from Australia and Mexico at the USCIS Dallas District Office and termination of deportation proceedings for a college student originally from the Ivory Coast.



“These cases involved hardworking contributors to our society who arrived here legally and despite changes in their family status were targeted unfairly for deportation,” said managing partner Noaman Azhar. “While national immigration reform is necessary in the bigger picture, we must continue to hold true to our values as a country of immigrants by standing up for those who make the country stronger.”



For more information, please visit http://www.azharlawfirm.com/



About Azhar & Azhar PLLC

The Dallas-based law firm of Azhar and Azhar specializes in the full spectrum of immigration- related legal matters including family and employment-based immigration as well as deportation defense. The immigration law firm has represented hundreds of clients in federal immigration courts across the country and advised companies on proper Department of Labor procedures and guidelines for labor certification filings. Clients include professional athletes, leading scientists and world-renowned authors as well as hospitals, universities, restaurants, and consultancy groups.