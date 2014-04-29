Immigration Law Experts at Aantlaw.com Announce New Article on Immigration Reform

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The Law offices of Alice Antonovsky, experts in immigration and business law, have made it their mission to keep immigrants seeking citizenship up to date on the latest news breaking out of Capitol Hill. And that is why they release weekly articles on topics such as immigration reform.



According to their latest blog entry, the new immigration reform bill seems to be going nowhere fast. With Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on common terms, illegal immigrants and their families are left to wonder what the future will bring.



Recently at a House Budget Committee meeting, Democrat Tony Cardenas introduced a vote before fellow representatives to allocate money to the new immigration reform. The result was a 21-15 against the allocation of funds. Cardenas did not propose the bill because he was confident that it would pass, rather he proposed it in order to force Republicans to go on record with their true feelings on immigration law in this country.



In their article, AANTLAW.com goes on to describe how Republican lawmakers believe that immigration reform needs to be addressed one small step at a time. They are adamant that before any reform takes place the borders must be secure. In contrast, Democratic politicians want swifter action for the millions of law-abiding illegal immigrants that contribute to the good of the nation.



“As attorneys and citizens of the United States, we believe that every law abiding person should have the same opportunities and rights. We are dedicated to assisting illegal immigrants in their bid to secure the American dream,” says an AANTLAW.com spokesperson.



As the politicians in Washington, D.C. continue to argue over their idea of immigration reform, illegal immigrants are left to wonder when the two political parties will come to an agreement. For support and expert advice on immigration law, please contact the experts at the Law Offices of Alice Antonovsky to get quality legal representation.



To learn more about the new immigration reform, please visit AANTLAW.com. To speak with an immigration specialist, call 718-975-0605.



About AANTLAW.com

Located in New York City, the Law Offices of Alice Antonovsky is a full service legal firm which specializes in immigration, business, and healthcare law. Their staff of legal professionals provides quality services and individualized care to each client. AANTLAW.com is dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable environment and educating their clients through every step of the legal process.