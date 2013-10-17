Immigration Lawyer in Orange County CA Handles Deportation Cases with Great Success

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Immigrating to another country is hard. Undocumented immigrants, apart from the difficulties they face living in another country, also, face the danger of being arrested and deported. To make matters worse, not many lawyers are willing to touch deportation cases.



Immigrants leave their homeland, their family, their friends, their culture, to go to another country in search of a better life. All this in search of the American Dream. They need visas, and permission even for things that other people take for granted. They need to get a visa to get employment, to do business, to invest and even to get married.



It can be difficult to get all the necessary documents and visas, so, many immigrants arrive “undocumented”. If immigrants are arrested or detained, they need help from lawyers who have experience solving immigration problems. One such lawyer is James A. Fraser, an Immigration Lawyer at Commonwealth Law Group, in Orange County, CA. As he informed us “Commonwealth is a highly experienced law firm in matters involving deportation, removal and criminal matters. This becomes essential, as we have knowledge of the process by which undocumented immigrants can remain in the country, with the available relief and representation.” As can be seen on their site http://commonwealthimmigrationlaw.com/ they have over 30 years of combined experience in helping immigrants, with great success.



During difficult times, when immigrants are dealing with the law, they don’t need any lawyer. They need someone who can support them, someone for whom they are more than a just a number, more than just another case. They need someone who will understand them and work hard to help them. As Mr Fraser said "From the first call to our office, you will get to personally know each of our Attorneys, Paralegals, Expert Associates and Staff who will be handling your case. When you call, you will speak to someone who knows your case, and not just an answering service. We carry the necessary staff that is small enough to tailor your needs, but we are also large enough to accommodate large corporations."



Immigrants need lawyers who know the system well and how to effectively help them solve their problems. Those who face deportation are in even greater need of a lawyer with a team of experienced people who can help them out fast and successfully.



For More About Commonwealth Immigration Law Group

Commonwealth Immigration Law Group is a full service law firm focused in United States Immigration Law and Criminal related issues.



Telephone: (714) 531-9844



Address:

Commonwealth Immigration Law Group

531 E. Chapman Ave. Suite "E"

Orange, CA. 929866

Email: admin@commonwealthlawgroup.com



To find out more about Commonwealth Immigration Law Group visit their website http://commonwealthimmigrationlaw.com/

http://satsangapulse.com/



Contact information:

Name: James A. Fraser

Position: Attorney at Law

Telephone: (714) 531-9844

Email: admin@commonwealthlawgroup.com

Website: http://commonwealthimmigrationlaw.com/