Immortality: A True Story Is Free for Five Days on Amazon Kindle

Santa Cruz, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Immortality - A True Story is just as the title implies, a true story by Michael Mathiesen based on his life that proves that any person can become immortal. This book is based on recent scientific research that suggests that in the next 20 to 30 years, new technological developments will allow humans to live to 500 years of age or longer. Then, during that lifespan, newer technological developments could lead to complete immortality. Google is even placing their bets on their new "Immortality Project" which they hope will someday allow people to leave their bodies and be transported up to 'The Cloud'.



You'd better start getting your Description, Keywords and Tags together so that your friends can find you. http://ImmortalityBooks.com



In this novel, Science and Science Fiction merge into the story of an alien culture that finds us worthy of their highly advanced philosophy and technology. This may be the first work of literature in history in which the author actually puts himself to death in the opening pages for the sole purpose of revealing his "True" story. The story from his death forward is all about how he comes back to life and those who help him, creatures from an advanced alien Civilization who travel the universe on a planet (Aeternia) that they are able to move about the universe defying all known laws of physics, at least the laws known by us. Traveling all over the universe without ever leaving their planet, the Aeternians have unlocked the secret of the universe and they share it with humanity in a way that will rock your world, literally.



Readers will also encounter a very unusual and tantalizing interplay of words and music in a completely sensual and highly rewarding way. Indeed, it may be the music of the universe demonstrated by this alien culture that is responsible for everything in your life. Reading this book may put you in tune with everything in the universe in a way that you are not likely to forget. From this day forward, whenever anyone looks up at the moon, they will long for the beautiful blue moon of Aeternia to still be there in position next to our old grey moon. This is a book that will not soon be forgotten and it may become the truest of true stories for the reader as well.



The book is Free On Amazon Kindle for five days between May 10, 2014 and May 14, 2014. Enjoy! Destined to be a major Science Fiction Movie.



Contact

Michael Mathiesen

831-423-8580

info@bestaudiblebooks.com

http://ImmortalityBooks.com