Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide and hence offers a lot of unmet research areas yet to be targeted. The field of oncology is wide comprising a varied type of application area. The focus of researchers is gradually shifting towards the immunotherapies. The immunotherapy makes the use of body's own components to fight cancer. Immune checkpoints are molecules that stimulate or inhibit the immune cells. Yervoy was the first drug launched in the immune checkpoint inhibitors domain. This anit-CTLA-4 drug was followed by many other drugs such as Keytruda and Opdivo. Besides these molecules there are several others under clinical development. There is an ongoing competition between the immune checkpoint inhibitors market contributors to emerge as a leader.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restraints



The immune checkpoint inhibitors market is driven by the number of research developments undertaken by industry contributors as well as academic institutes. The immune checkpoint inhibitors market is experiencing a lot of collaborations wherein companies are combining their core competencies to fasten their research programs. For instance, Merck known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada along with Dynavax Technologies Corporation are investigating the potential synergistic effects by combining Dynavax's SD-101 with two of Merck's immunotherapies Keytruda and MK-1966.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Segmentation



Immune checkpoint inhibitors market is classified on the basis of drug targets, application and region.



Monoclonal antibodies that target either PD-L1 or PD-1 can block its binding to the cells and boost immune response against cancer cells. There are many clinical trials in pipeline where in drugs that targets either PD-1 inhibitors or PD-L1 inhibitors are tested alone or in combination with other drugs.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Overview



The immune checkpoint inhibitor market is driven by the need to address the rising rate of cancer prevalence thereby affecting the country healthcare cost. In UK, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer related death. The survival rate past five years has only being 9% after the person is diagnosed with lung cancer. The new form of immunotherapy based on the inhibition of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptors has shown hope as a therapy option for lung cancer.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Region-wise Outlook



In terms of geography, immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. The number of clinical trials and research funding is relatively high in North America, making it the dominant region in terms of revenue in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market. In September 2014, Merck received accelerated FDA approval for its Keytruda molecule to treat patient with advanced melanoma. The company is forming global alliances with other companies to co-develop



immnuo-oncology research and expand its oncology business.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market as there are number of research collaborations of international players with companies from this region. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb received Japanese approval for Opdivo in 2014, through partnership with Ono Pharmaceuticals.



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Key Market Participants



Some of the market contributors to the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma.