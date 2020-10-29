Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Global Immuno-Oncology Market with Focus on Assays: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)



The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Immuno-Oncology Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.



Company Coverage



Merck and Co.



Pfizer Inc.



Amgen



Hoffmann-La Roche



Scope of the Report



The report titled Global Immuno-Oncology Market with Focus on Assays: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in depth analysis of the global immuno-oncology market by value and by region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the immuno-oncology assays market by value, by region, by application, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the immuno-oncology market, including the following regions: North America and Rest of World. Also detailed regional analysis of immuno-oncology assays market, including regions: North America, Europe and APAC.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global immuno-oncology market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global immuno-oncology market is dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. Further, key players of the immuno-oncology market with focus on assays are Merck and Co., Pfizer Inc., Amgen and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



The Main objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Immuno-Oncology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Immuno-Oncology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Executive Summary



Immuno-oncology, also called as cancer immunotherapy work with the help of the organs of the immune system detecting the cancer cells as foreign bodies and thereby helping to fight against cancer. Immunotherapies help to cure lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer and various other types. There are certain benefits and risks involved in treating the cancer with the help of immunotherapies, so care must be taken while using immunotherapy along with the conventional therapies in the treatment.



Immuno-Oncology deals with the immune system that works by recognizing the cancer cells while immuno-oncology assays are used to study about a drug reaction in a tumor microenvironment.



Immuno-Oncology assays are the next generation sequencing application which helps in maintaining the cell health and the cell forms by ensuring the continuous analysis. The cell based immuno-oncology assays can be segmented into T Cell Assays, Natural Killer Cell Assays, Tumor Killing Assays and Tumor Cell Assays.



The global immuno-oncology market has increased at a significant growth during the year 2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years at a significant CAGR i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The immuno-oncology market is expected to increase due to the rising number of cancer cases, unhealthy changes in dietary patterns, higher investments in the research and development, growing approvals of medicines for the treatment of various types of cancer, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of immunotherapies, side-effects post immunotherapy and the declining composite success rate of oncology clinical trials, etc.



