The increasing adoption of the immunoassay analyzer will boost the growth of the market. There is a rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases around the globe, requesting the need for early diagnosis. The growing demand for diagnostics is expected to be the key driving factor of the immunoassay analyzer market. Development in the sectors of genomics and proteomics has made the database of biomarkers expand by each day. The discovery and growing research on biomarkers of various diseases have led researchers and experts to use this knowledge to create new assays for diagnostics. Rising investments in R&D to develop new tests for the diagnosis of the diseases will promote the growth of the industry during the forecast period.



The Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay (EIA) is used to commonly measure antigens, antibodies, glycoproteins, and proteins in biological samples. For instance, HIV infection diagnosis, measurement of cytokines, and pregnancy tests. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Cancer/tumor profiling deploys a tumor-specific patient-focused approach for the treatment of cancer by precisely targeting the tumor of an individual patent. Predominantly, tumor profiling may be helpful in increasing the chances of a patient getting benefitted from prescribed therapies for disease treatment.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Immunoassay Analyzers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Immunoassay Analyzers market are listed below:



bioMerieux. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Diasorin S.p.A., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Sigma Aldrich. Co. LLC., and Boditech Med, Inc, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Immunofluorescence analyzers

Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay (EIA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Consumables & Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Oncology

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Disease

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes



Radical Features of the Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Immunoassay Analyzers market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Immunoassay Analyzers industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Immunoassay Analyzers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



