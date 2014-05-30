Immunoassay Market by Technology & Application Worth $19.1 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The immunoassay instruments and reagents had witnessed a tremendous change and significant innovation since their evolution in the early nineties. The global market is valued at about $13.0 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% to reach $19.1 billion by 2018.



Browse 118 market data tables with 86 figures spread through 421 pages and in-depth TOC on "Immunoassay Market”.

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The expanding use of immunoassays, increasing demand for high quality healthcare services, and rapidly increasing geriatric population are the major factors that drives the global market. New and innovative product launches by key industry players also boosts the growth momentum of the market. Nevertheless, the rising commoditization of certain immunoassays, uncertain regulatory environment, and reduction in the healthcare budget are critical restraints for the market growth.



This research report categorizes the global market on the basis of technology, applications, products (analyzers and reagents), and end-users. On the basis of technology, the enzyme immunoassays segment accounted for the largest share of 35.2% of the global market in 2012.



By application, this market has segments like oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, bone and mineral, endocrinology, autoimmunity, toxicology, hematology, neonatal screening, and others. Infectious disease is the largest segment with more than one-third share of the total market. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with continuous product innovations and launches.



The key market vendors in this arena are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), and Sysmex Corporation (Japan).



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