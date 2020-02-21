Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Research 2020 Industry Size, Share & Technological Upgradation by F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens, Abbott, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coult

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Analysis and Insights: Immunoassay is a biochemical assay that involves antigen-antibody interaction and used to detect the presence of analyte in given sample. It helps to detect the antigen in sample using labeled antibody reagents. Sample can be blood, urine, serum, other body fluid where analytes can be detected easily. Immunoprecipitation, radio immunoassay, chemilluminescence immunoassay and various other assays are used for the diagnosis of various diseases such as infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes and other. It detects the microbial antigens in the patient's sample including blood, urine, serum, other body fluid by their reaction with target antigens.



According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year around 200000 patients get hospitalized due to the infection caused by influenza virus. Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs) diagnose infectious antigen influenza in samples of the respiratory tract.



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Randox Laboratories, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, (a subsidiary of Danaher), Sysmex, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, DiaSorin S.p.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C), QIAGEN, Quidel, BioCheck, Bio-Techne, PerkinElmer Agilent Technologies, Luminex, MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC and others globally



Highlights of the Report



The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.



It provides elaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.



The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.



Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Scope and Market Size



Immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented of the basis of by product, platform, technique, specimen type, application, and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of product, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. Reagents & kits segment is dominating due to its higher usage in drug development as well as in disease detection. High prevalence of diseases around the world require proper detection for further treatment and these kits and reagents are meant to play an important role in detecting particular disease.



On the basis of platform, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassays, fluorescence immunoassays, enzyme immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, and others. Enzyme Immunoassay segment is dominating the market its advantages such as ease in performing test, accurate result and many others. However, chemiluminescence immunoassays segment is growing because it provides better result as well as high performance in diagnosis of diseases.



On the basis of technique, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot, western blotting, immuno-PCR, and other techniques. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays segment is dominating as it provides accurate result, easy to perform in disease setsction. However enzyme-linked immunospot may grow due to its rapid resulting quality.

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Randox Laboratories, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, (a subsidiary of Danaher), Sysmex, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, DiaSorin S.p.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C), QIAGEN, Quidel, BioCheck, Bio-Techne, PerkinElmer Agilent Technologies, Luminex, MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC and others globally.



North America is dominating the market because of availability of number of major companies in this region from which major revenue is generated for the immunoassay reagents and devices. In North America, U.S. is dominating because immunoassay reagents and devices are utilized in hospitals as well as higher procedures are performed in hospitals as well as in laboratory in which immunoassay reagents and devices are used. For instance, according to the American thoracic society, in 2017, around 16 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COPD. Increased cases of health related issues leads demand immunoassay and hence this factor helps the U.S. market to grow.



The Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market report highlights 60 Market Data Tables and 220 Figures spread through 320 Pages.



The Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.



The Immunoassay Reagents and Devices report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.



The worldwide Immunoassay Reagents and Devices advertise report comprises of all the organization profiles of the key players and brands. Market definition covered in this Immunoassay Reagents and Devices report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.



