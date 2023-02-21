Immunoassays Market to See Major Growth by 2030: Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Immunoassays market to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Others.) by Type (Reagents and Kits, Analyzers, Software, Services, others) by By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs), Radioimmunoassays (RIAs), Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAs)., Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA), Counting Immunoassay (CIA)) by By End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Others.) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Immunoassay is a highly selective bioanalytical method that measures the presence or concentration of analytes ranging from small molecules to macromolecules in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen as a biorecognition agent. It helps to detect the antigens of viruses, bacteria, parasites, hormones and markers that are specific to a certain disease. It is useful in various bioanalytical settings such as clinical diagnostics, biopharmaceutical analysis, environmental monitoring, security and food testing. A substantial rise in the cases of infectious and chronic disease and the rise in the use of immunoassays in oncology are likely as the main factors that are projected to support the development of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the high development in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is another factor that is predicted to create potential growth opportunities over the coming years.



Immunoassays Market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Analyzers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries, Rising Incidence Rate of Chronic and Infectious Diseases, Increasing Adoption of Immunoassay Based Testing



Immunoassays Market - Competition Analysis

The global Immunoassays market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (United States), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), BioMerieux S.A. (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (United States), PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (United Kingdom), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (United States)



Immunoassays Market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Immunoassays market. According to our research, the region will account for 39.4% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries, Rising Incidence Rate of Chronic and Infectious Diseases, Increasing Adoption of Immunoassay Based Testing.



What key data is demonstrated in this Immunoassays market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Immunoassays market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Immunoassays market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Immunoassays market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Immunoassays Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Immunoassays Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Immunoassays Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Immunoassays Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Immunoassays Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Immunoassays Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



